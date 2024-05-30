Historical significance of the Kakatiya Thoranam and Charminar in Telangana emblem

The Congress-led administration, under Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, plans to unveil the new emblem on Telangana Formation Day.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 30 May 2024, 02:08 PM

Hyderabad: As Telangana gears up to celebrate its 10th Formation Day on June 2, the Congress-led administration, under Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, plans to unveil the new emblem, arguing that the existing one, which features the Kakatiya Kala Thoranam and Charminar, represents feudalism and autocratic rule.

This move has sparked concerns among historians and cultural enthusiasts who fear the erasure of Telangana’s rich history and cultural identity.

The current state emblem, adopted in 2014 and designed by artist Laxman Aelay, showcases two of Telangana’s most significant historical landmarks: the Kakatiya Kala Thoranam and the Charminar.

The Kakatiya Kala Thoranam, also known as the Warangal Gate, is an iconic relic from the 12th century. This grand stone arch was part of the Swayambhusiva temple complex in the Warangal Fort, constructed under the rule of the Kakatiya dynasty. The intricately carved archways of the Thoranam symbolize the era’s artistic excellence and the dynastic legacy that shaped the region’s history.

Known for their patronage of architecture, literature, and arts, the Kakatiyas left an indelible mark on Telangana’s cultural landscape.

Towards the lower half, the Charminar built in 1591, a symbol of Hyderabad heritage, is seen through the gateway. This monument, with its four towering minarets, was constructed to commemorate the founding of Hyderabad and to mark the eradication of a plague that had devastated the region.

These monuments represent the diverse cultural and historical influences that have shaped Telangana over centuries. The emblem featuring these landmarks, adorned in green and gold, symbolizes “Bangaru Telangana” or “Golden Telangana.”