CM Revanth finalises designs of new Telangana official emblem

He is learnt to have suggested a few more changes to the emblem design which is likely to be released on June 2.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 27 May 2024, 07:02 PM

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has reportedly finalised the design of the new official emblem of Telangana during a meeting with noted artist Rudra Rajesham, who presented 12 draft designs.

However, he is learnt to have suggested a few more changes to the emblem design which is likely to be released on June 2, during the Telangana Formation Day celebrations.

Soon after the Congress came to power in Telangana, the Chief Minister had proposed to finalise the State’s official anthem as well as redesign the official emblem and also the Telangana Talli statue. He sought to make changes to existing designs claiming that they represented aristocracy and the new designs were meant to represent sacrifices of martyrs.

The new design of Telangana Talli statue is learnt to be in the final stages.

After finetuning the design of the official emblem, Revanth Reddy left for Kozhikode in Kerala where he was scheduled to participate in a book release function. Later, he went to Delhi to invite Congress leader Sonia Gandhi to participate in the State Formation Day celebrations and release the new official emblem, anthem and also the Telangana Talli design.

Earlier, he finalised “Jaya Jaya He Telangana” written by Ande Sri as the official anthem and suggested a few changes. Noted music director MM Keeravani composed the song and submitted to the government on Sunday.