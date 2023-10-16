| History Sheeter From Up Held In Panvel In Joint Operation By Navi Mumbai Police And Varanasi Unit Of Stf

Haris alias Chhotu Abdul Aziz (23) had escaped from UP two months ago and was hiding in Panvel, from where he was held on a tip off, Panvel police station senior inspector Niteen Thackeray said.

By PTI Published Date - 06:20 PM, Mon - 16 October 23

Thane: A history sheeter from Uttar Pradesh with a reward of Rs 50,000 on his head has been nabbed in a joint operation by the Navi Mumbai police and the Varanasi unit of the Special Task Force of that state, an official said on Monday.

“He has 33 cases against his name, including ones under Gangster Act, double murder with dacoity, attempt to murder etc. He hails from Azamgarh and has a reward of Rs 50,000 on his head,” Thackeray said.

Aziz was driving an aggregator cab in Panvel and adjoining areas using the licence and other documents of his brother, Thackeray said, adding UP STF deputy superintendent of police Shailendra Singh assisted in the search that led to the arrest.