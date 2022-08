Hyderabad: History sheeter attacked by another history sheeter

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:07 PM, Fri - 19 August 22

Hyderabad: A history sheeter was attacked by another history sheeter at Aramgarh on Friday.

The victim, Khaja Pasha (50), a resident of NTR Nagar in Rajendranagar, was waiting at the Aramgarh bus-stand when he was attacked by Mohsin. A history sheet is maintained against both of them at Rajendranagar police station.

Khaja Pasha sustained serious injuries in the attack and was shifted to Osmania General Hospital. Police said the attack took place due to previous enmity.