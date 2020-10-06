Hyderabad: History sheeter murdered at Kulsumpura

A case is registered by the police and investigation taken up.

Hyderabad: A history sheeter of Falaknuma police station was murdered allegedly by his rivals at Kulsumpura early on Tuesday.

According to police sources, Khadeer against whom a history sheet is maintained at Falaknuma police station, was waylaid at Sabzi Mandi in Kulsumpura police station limits by a group of persons and attacked around 4 am. He sustained serious injuries in the attack and died.

Khadeer was allegedly involved previously in the murder of a son of a history sheeter of Tappachabutra police station limits.

On information the Kulsumpura police reached the spot and shifted the body to Osmania General Hospital mortuary for postmortem examination. A case is registered by the police and investigation taken up.

