Shri Narsingh Cloth Emporium supports Hare Krishna Movement Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:00 PM, Wed - 22 February 23

Hyderabad: To support the charitable activities of Hare Krishna Movement – Hyderabad (HKM-H), one of the oldest and reputed business house of city, Shri Narsingh Cloth Emporium has made a donation of Rs.12.60 lakh. A cheque for the amount this was handed over by its Managing Director, Sanjay Singhania and Director Ravikanth Singhania, to Sri Satya Gaura Chandra Dasa prabhuji, President of HKM-H.

This donation would be utilized towards setting up of a solar power generating plant which would help in making huge contributions in protecting environment from global warming and related issues and enhancing the facilities for the pilgrims.

Sanjay Singhania, said that with the blessings of Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy, their company had crossed the turnover of Rs 200 crore in this FY 2022-23 and wished to support more charitable activities with HKM-H in the coming years.