Hyderabad Literary Festival to hold events focusing on poetry and translation

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 02:51 PM, Tue - 8 November 22

Kaavya Dhaara, a day-long event focusing on poetry will be held on November 12 from 10:00 am to 6:30 pm at T-Hub Phase Two in Madhapur.

Hyderabad: After two years of online celebrations, the 13th Hyderabad Literary Festival will be held offline in January 2023. Leading up to the annual occasion, one-day festivals are organised in November and December.

It is a multilingual celebration of poetry where four poets each from the UK and India will read and discuss their work. In addition, six other poets will offer both in-person and online readings.

The second festival which will be focusing on translation, Anuvaad, is scheduled to be held at the same venue on December 10. Both events are free and open to all.

The sessions are supported by the National Centre for Writing in Norwich, UK; the Arts and Humanities Research Council, UK; the Government of Telangana; and the T-Hub.

More details soon at www.hydlitfest.org/