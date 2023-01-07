HMDA to hold e-auction of 38 land parcels on January 18

Plots are being auctioned by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) on behalf of the State government

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:22 PM, Sat - 7 January 23

Hyderabad: The e-auction of the 38 land parcels situated in Ranga Reddy, Medchal-Malkajgiri and Sanga Reddy districts will be held on January 18. These plots are being auctioned by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) on behalf of the State government.

Through this auction, the Telangana government is providing an opportunity for builders, developers, institutions, companies, individuals, etc to build apartments, offices, complexes, houses and other establishments. The pre-bid meeting has already been held and the demand for these land parcels has been very high with many people showing enthusiasm to own them, said a HMDA official.

For two land parcels at Nallagandla, the HMDA has fixed the upset price as Rs.1.50 lakh per square yard price, the highest among the 38 land parcels, the lowest upset price is Rs 10,000 per square yard in Isnapur, Patancheru.

The last date and time for registration is January 16 and the last date for payment of Pre-Bid EMD is January 16 (upto 5 pm). The website to access and participate in the auction is https://www.mstcecommerce.com/ and all the lands that are scheduled for auction are 100 per cent encumbrance free and owned by the Telangana government.