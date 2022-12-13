TDR certificates: Telangana issues orders for amendment of building permission rules

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:30 PM, Tue - 13 December 22

Hyderabad: The State government has issued orders pertaining to the amendment of building permission rules 2012, in respect of utilisation of Transferable Development Rights (TDR) certificates.

Accordingly, in Rule 17 (c) the words ‘ORR limits’ shall be substituted with the words ‘HMDA area’ while another amendment says the applicants should be allowed to pay the compounding fee or to adjust the compounding fee with equivalent value of TDR.

According to the new order, in cases where the buildings are constructed as per rules without obtaining prior permission and seeking for regularisation u/s 455 A of HMC Act, such cases may be considered for granting permissions as per provisions of Section 455 of HMC Act with utilisation of equivalent value of TDR (equivalent to 33% compounding fee) subject to satisfaction of all other rules and regulations including Fire NOC, wherever applicable.