HMWS&SB Revenue Billing System to go digital way

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:00 PM, Tue - 30 August 22

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) has proposed a new Revenue Billing System to go the digital way. Towards this, tenders have also been invited.

A total of 4.5 lakh Consumer Account Numbers (CANs) are being billed on a monthly basis after the introduction of 20KL Free Water Scheme and the water board is now planning to reduce cash payments to the maximum extent possible.

“With many people especially in slums utilising the 20KL Free Water Scheme introduced by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, there is a possibility that, in coming months the entire billing transaction can become cashless,” said a HMWS&SB official. The new billing system will also reduce the costs spent on collecting bills and enhance the revenue of the Board.

As part of its initiative to transform itself digitally, HMWS&SB is conducting several workshops and has developed over 1,500 user stories.

Meanwhile, plans are underway to promote the self-billing system. This system allows consumers/ people to generate instant bills. The person shall log in to the HMWS&SB Citizen Services App available on Google Play Store and enter the metre reading to generate bills.

“Presently over 1,200 people are using the App to pay water bills and the plan is to increase the number of users,” said a HMWS&SB official.