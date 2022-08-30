Hyderabad: Traffic restrictions at Shastripuram for 90 days

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:55 PM, Tue - 30 August 22

The entry of vehicles will be restricted from Vattepally - Mehmooda Hotel to Mehfil Hotel, Mailardevpally junction.

Hyderabad: In view of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation taking up Grade Separator works at Shastripuram in Rajendranagar, there will be certain traffic restrictions in the surroundings for 90 days, from September 1 to November 30.

The entry of vehicles will be restricted from Vattepally – Mehmooda Hotel to Mehfil Hotel, Mailardevpally junction.

Alternative routes:

* Mailardevpally – Aramghar cross roads – Shastripuram main road – Vattepally road.

*Vattepally road – Shastripuram road – Shivarampally Railway road –Mailardevpally.

* Vattepally road – Engine Bowli cross road – Falaknuma road – Chandrayangutta – Mailardevpally.

*Mailardevpally – Aramghar cross Junction – Shastripuram main road – Tadban junction – Kala patthar road – Shamsheergunj junction.