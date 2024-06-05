Hoax bomb threat disrupts Air Canada flight from Delhi

By IANS Updated On - 5 June 2024, 10:01 AM

New Delhi: In yet another incident, an email was received regarding a bomb inside an Air Canada flight scheduled to depart for Toronto from IGI airport on Tuesday, an official said on Wednesday, adding that it turned out to be a hoax.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (IGI airport) Usha Rangnani said that at 10:50 p.m. on Tuesday, the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) office at IGI airport received an email with the threat of a bomb inside an Air Canada flight which was scheduled to depart for Toronto.

“Following standard security protocols, a thorough inspection was conducted and nothing suspicious was found,” said the DCP.

This comes a day after an Akasa Air flight, flying from Delhi to Mumbai on Monday, carrying 186 passengers — one infant and six crew members on board — was diverted to Ahmedabad airport after a bomb threat was received.

“The captain followed all required emergency procedures and landed the flight safely at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport (Ahmedabad) at 10:13 hours. All passengers were deplaned and nothing suspicious was found,” said an airline official.