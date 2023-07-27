Hockey: Indian men’s team hold Netherlands to 1-1 draw

By PTI Published Date - 08:05 PM, Thu - 27 July 23

Barcelona: The Indian men’s hockey team played out a 1-1 draw with the Netherlands, who recently won the FIH Hockey Pro League 2022-23 title, in an intensely-fought match at the 100th Anniversary Spanish Hockey Federation – International Tournament here.

India had lost to hosts Spain in their opening game, but they bounced back on Wednesday with an impressive performance. In-form captain Harmanpreet Singh scored India’s lone goal in the 12th minute, and Jasper Brinkman equalised for the Netherlands in the 40th. Getting off the blocks in an attacking mode, India built on early momentum.

They created chances in the circle and eventually secured an early lead when the team earned a penalty corner. Although it was the Dutch side that earned the first PC of the match, the flick was dragged wide to the left of the post.

India, however, made no such error when they were awarded a PC in the 12th minute. Harmanpreet was on song when he picked up a fine injection by his deputy Hardik Singh and ruthlessly struck it past the Dutch goalie. The 1-0 lead in the first quarter put India in command.

In the second quarter, both teams traded PCs but neither could find success with Krishan Pathak, who stepped in for PR Sreejesh, pulling off some brilliant saves. India too kept the Dutch goalie Mauritis Visser busy as they earned back-to-back PCs but were unable to extend their lead.