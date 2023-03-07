Holi celebrated on grand scale in erstwhile Karimnagar

Holi was celebrated on a grand scale in Karimnagar with Ministers, MLAs, MLCs and other public representatives taking part in the celebrations

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:06 PM, Tue - 7 March 23

BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar dancing as part of holi celebrations held in Karimnagar on Tuesday

Karimnagar: Holi was celebrated on a grand scale in the erstwhile Karimnagar district on Tuesday.

Ministers, MLAs, MLCs and other public representatives, government officials including collectors, Police Commissioners, SPs and other officials also played holi.

BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar along with Mayor Y Sunil Rao celebrated holi at Telangana Chowk, while Collector RV Karnan participated in the celebration held at his camp office.

The celebrations saw Karnan and his wife Priyanka, who is also the Zilla Parishad CEO, dancing to the popular RRR song ‘Naatu Naatu’.

Commissioner of Police L Subbarayudu, Additional Collectors Garima Agarwal and GV Shyam Prasad Lal and others were present.