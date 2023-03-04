Mandatory health checkups to college students in Karimnagar: Gangula Kamalakar

Health checkups, including ECG, blood and other tests to be done to all students studying in various colleges in Karimnagar

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:56 PM, Sat - 4 March 23

BC Welfare Minister G Kamalakar conducting meeting with representatives of IMA association, pharmacy association and cardiologists in Karimnagar on Saturday

Peddapalli: In the wake of children dying of heart ailments, the district administration has decided to conduct mandatory health checks for students in all colleges in the district.

BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar announced this while conducting a meeting with the IMA, pharmacy association and cardiologists at the Collectorate conference hall here on Saturday.

The Minister said there were incidents of small children dying of heart attacks in the State. Health checkups, including ECG, blood and other tests would be done to all students studying in various colleges in the district.

For this purpose, a comprehensive plan was being prepared, he said and sought the cooperation from all government and private hospitals, IMA, and diagnostic centers.

Mayor Y Sunil Rao, Collector RV Karnan, Commissioner of Police L Subbarayudu, Additional Collectors GV Shyamprasad Lal, Garima Agarwal and others were present.