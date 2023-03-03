Karimnagar: Prerana-2023 evokes good response from students, youth

Published Date - 08:44 PM, Fri - 3 March 23

BC Welfare Minsiter G Kamalakar inaugurating awareness programme Prerana-2023 hed in Karimnagar on Friday.

Karimnagar: An awareness programme organised to educate the youth about various issues under the banner ‘Prerana-2023’ on Friday by the Karimnagar Police evoked good response from the youth.

The Karimnagar police in association with Alphores educational institutions and Shiyan media organised the day-long programme through virtual mode at AMR Unnati function hall in Alugunur on the outskirts of Karimnagar town.

While about 1,000 students attended the programme physically at the function hall, a number of students studying in various educational institutions in commissionerate limits participated in the event through Zoom app. Big LED screens were arranged in different places.

They were educated on drugs, online frauds, loan apps, misuse of social media, career guidance and other issues during the programme, which was inaugurated by BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar.