By Telangana Today Published Date - 2 September 2024, 07:18 PM

Representational Image

Nirmal: Collector Abhilasha Abhinav declared holiday for educational institutions considering heavy rains forecast in the district on Tuesday. She asked the managements of the institutions to take steps to prevent inconvenience to the pupils. She urged the students to stay indoors.