By Telangana Today Published Date - 3 September 2024, 08:12 AM

Adilabad: The Adilabad district collector Rajarshi Shah has declared a holdiay for all educational institutions in view of the forecast of heavy to very heavy rains in Adilabad district on Tuesday.

The district has received heaviest rainfall with Utnoor cross roads registered 169.5 mm, folowied by Sirikonda – 121 mm, Narnoor – 82.5 mm and Lokari Gadiguds 55.8 mm on Monday.