Home Minister Mahmood Ali inaugurates Goutam Hospitals in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:12 PM, Thu - 21 April 22

Hyderabad: A state-of-the-art neuro and multispecialty facility, Goutam Hospitals was inaugurated by Home Minister, Mohammed Mahmood Ali at Gachibowli on Thursday. The new spacious healthcare facility spread over eight floors is the second venture of Goutam Neuro Care centre at Kukatpally, which is run by senior neurosurgeons Dr N Uday Goutam and Dr Neeraja Goutam.

The hospital in Gachibowli is equipped with two operation theatres, four ICUs with 30 beds, 10 beds in the recovery ward, 15 in the emergency ward and six outpatient rooms for patient consultation with specialists, in addition to modern diagnostic equipment.

Mahmood Ali said the medical community has enormous responsibility in providing quality care and added, “both Dr Uday and Dr Neeraja are service minded healthcare professionals and I congratulate them for the new venture.”

TRS party whip and MLC, MS Prabhakar Rao, senior neuro specialists from TS and AP including Dr. Sreedharala Srinivas, Professor, Neurosurgery, Osmania Medical College and Dr. Mohd Rafi, RMO, OGH were present.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .