Home Minister Mahmood Ali inaugurates Uppal Traffic Police Station

Mahmood Ali said Telangana government is extending all facilities to the police and stands along with the police department

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:06 PM, Wed - 1 February 23

Photo: G Bhaskar

Hyderabad: Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali on Wednesday inaugurated the newly constructed Uppal Police Station (traffic) in the presence of DGP Anjani Kumar and Rachakonda Police Commissioner, DS Chauhan.

Speaking on the occasion, Mahmood Ali said the State government is extending all facilities to the police and stands along with the police department. “Due to the hard work of the police there is peace in the State and law & order is under control. The Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao always prioritizes the requirements of the police department,” he said.

Anjani Kumar said the State police are doing exemplary job and many were going out of their way in extending their services.

Chauhan said the Rachakonda Commissionerate, having one of the biggest jurisdictions in the country, was performing well and the crime rate was under control.