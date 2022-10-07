Hong Kong to give away five lakh free air tickets

Hyderabad: After the pandemic, of the many industries that struggled to bounce back, is Hong Kong’s tourism industry. What was once a vibrant place that gave the best views and mouth-watering local food is now not so happening.

To boost its tourism industry, Hong Kong has relaxed a number of its coronavirus restrictions and says it will give away five lakh plane tickets worth two billion Hong Kong dollars ($254.8m).

The complimentary tickets that aim to help Hong Kong Airlines will be given to inbound and outbound travellers by the city’s airport authority.

According to the reports, the airport authorities will finalise the free air ticket arrangements and announce the dates. All Covid-19 restrictions will also be removed to make sure that travellers have the best time.

Hong Kong had some of the strictest Covid measures in the world until recently, which has reportedly led to this decline in the number of tourists visiting the city.

While most airlines are battling to restore flights to Hong Kong, Virgin Atlantic on Wednesday announced that it will cease operations in Hong Kong due to problems associated with the conflict in Ukraine.

Earlier, VietJet Air also offered air tickets to Vietnam at just Rs 9. The airline has announced 30,000 promotional tickets at the cheapest price to travel between August 15, 2022, and March 26, 2023.