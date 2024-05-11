Karimnagar powerlifter wins gold medal in Asian event

11 May 2024

Karimnagar: A resident of Marrigadda of Gangadhara mandal, Sirichandana won a number of medals by participating in state and national level events. from the district, Thudi Sirichandana won gold medal in Asian Powerlifting Championship competitions held in Hong Kong from May 6 to 11.

She stood in first place by lifting 325 kg in 52 kg category. Sirichandana got eligibility for Asian Powerlifting Championship competitions by showcasing excellent performance in the National Federation Cup Powerlifting Championship held in Indoor, Madhya Pradesh, from December 27 to 29, last year.

Besides the gold medal, she also won the ‘strong woman’ title in the state level event by showing excellent performance in the Telangana State Level Sub-Junior and Senior Classic Powerlifting championship held in Sangareddy district on March 9 and 10.

Expressing happiness for winning the gold medal in Asian powerlifting championship, Sirichandana expressed confidence to win more medals in the future.

Coach Mallesham, Powerlifting India, Telangana Powerlifting Association and Karimnagar district powerlifting associations appreciated Sirichandana for winning the gold medal in Asian championship.