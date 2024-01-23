India overtakes Hong Kong as world’s fourth-largest stock market

India's stock market capitalization crossed $4 trillion for the first time on Dec. 5, with about half of that coming in the past four years

By PTI Updated On - 23 January 2024, 08:46 AM

Representational Image

New Delhi: India’s stock market has overtaken Hong Kong’s for the first time in another feat for the South Asian nation whose growth prospects and policy reforms have made it an investor darling.

According to the data compiled by the Bloomberg, the combined value of shares listed on Indian exchanges reached $4.33 trillion as of Monday’s close, versus $4.29 trillion for Hong Kong, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. That makes India the fourth-biggest equity market globally. Its stock market capitalization crossed $4 trillion for the first time on Dec. 5, with about half of that coming in the past four years