Honor for Telangana civil engineer in the United States

The CMAA announced the prestigious award recently and Sharath Chandra Reddy will be receiving it in Washington DC in the coming days.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:07 PM, Mon - 28 August 23

Hyderabad: A civil engineer hailing from Medak, Sharath Chandra Reddy has been selected for ‘Young Distinguished Professional of the Year’ award by Construction Management Association of America (CMAA) in United States of America (USA).

Born in agricultural family, Sharath always identified the need and importance of public infrastructure for sustainable growth. Sharath completed his high school education at Bhartiya Vidhya Bhavan (BVB) and went on to pursue a degree in civil engineering from VNR Vignana Jyothi in Hyderabad.

At the age of 21, he left for the US to pursue a Master of Science in Construction Management at the University of Houston in U.S.A. During his academic journey, Sharath conducted research on the performance appraisal of ‘modified bitumen binders’ under the research promotion scheme sanctioned by the All-Indian Council of Technical Education (AICTE).

In 2014, at the University of Houston, he delved into the implementation of artificial intelligence for industrial cost estimation. The results of his research highlighted the accuracy and time-saving benefits of artificial intelligence when there is a sufficient historical database.

With 10 years of progressive experience in construction and program management, Sharath has been involved in various transportation and infrastructure projects, including Street Roadway and Drainage, Highways, Parks, and Water and Waste Water projects in Houston and other places of U.S.A. Starting as an inspector, he worked his way up to construction management, gaining a comprehensive understanding of the process and business, a press release said.

His contributions have led to the successful completion of public infrastructure projects worth $250 million (INR 2,000 Cr) Sharath’s expertise extends beyond project management. He has also developed a construction process manual for Houston Public Works – Capital Projects and Facilities divisions. His involvement in award-winning landmark projects such as Levy Park and Memorial Park Central Connector, known as Land Bridge, has further solidified his reputation in the field.

As a registered Professional Engineer (PE) and holder of both Project Management Professional (PMP) and Certified Construction Manager (CCM) credentials, Sharath expressed his delight and motivation to continue his commitment to building public infrastructure for Texas and the United States of America.