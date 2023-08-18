Inspiring journey of Telangana man who become a Senior Scientist in USA

Medak: Developing a keen interest in Science at a very young age, Dr Sailu Munnuri (39) of Medak district went on to become a senior scientist at TCG Green Chem located in New Jersey.

Dr Sailu, who had done his MSc (Organic Chemistry) from Osmania University, had completed his Ph.D. from the well-known Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT) in 2014. Dr Sailu had successfully synthesised 14 drug impurities in less than one year of his stint with Celarsynth Research Centre located in Hyderabad. Impressed by his work, Professor John Falck’s lab at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Centre had offered him a Post Doctoral Fellowship in 2016.

Speaking to Telangana Today over phone from New Jersey, Dr Sailu said it was a wonderful opportunity to pursue research at Falck’s lab since he had got an opportunity to work closely and interact with some of the brightest minds on the globe in field of science. He recalled that the University produced seven alumni members or faculty members who went on receive Nobel Prizes in their careers.

While working at Falck’s Lab, it had elevated Dr Sailu to an assistant instructor. Stating that the popst doctoral fellowship days were more fruitful in his research career, Dr Sailu has said he had pursued research in C-H activation inspired by Prof Falck, who had carried out advanced research. Through his innovative research, he has developed numerous new methods for carbon-nitrogen,carbon-carbon and carbon-oxygen bond formation reactions by the C-H functionalisation method to form complex molecules, in a cost-effective and easy way.

This approach is very useful in the construction of complex natural products and pharmaceutical compounds. Several reputed international journals such as the Journal of American Chemical Society and Organic Letters, and the Journal of American Chemical Society had published his research work. Dr Sailu has said he is indeed honoured to see his work published in the most prestigious journal in the field of science in the world. Dr Sailu hails from Gajawada in Regode Mandal of Medak district, had won praise from his family, faculty and friends.