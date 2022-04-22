Hope And Glory fancied for Ooty feature

Hyderabad: The Dr Anil Kumar-trained Hope And Glory looks good among nine contenders in the Rosie Sunshine Handicap 1300 metres, a handicap for horses in Class-II, rated 60 to 85, 5 years old and over (out station horses are eligible), the feature event of the races to be held on Saturday.

False rails are up. The first race starts at 11.00 pm.

SELECTIONS:

1. Fine Future 1, Dazzling Princess 2, Mayflower 3

2. First Empress 1, Diamond And Pearls 2, Wild Frank 3

3. Ginsburg 1, Amber Lightning 2, Augusta 3

4. Hope And Glory 1, Oscars Thunder 2, Priceless Ruler 3

5. Safety 1, Berrettini 2, Sunny Isles 3

6. Lucky Twenty One 1, Waytogo 2, Undeniable 3

Day’s Best: Safety.

Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6.

Mini Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, & 6.

Treble: 4, 5 & 6.

