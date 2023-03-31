| Horse Racing Alexander Has The Edge In Ooty Feature

Horse Racing: Alexander has the edge in Ooty feature

False rails will be announced on race day and the first race starts at 10.30 am

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:55 PM, Fri - 31 March 23

File Photo.

Udhagamandalam: The Deepesh Narredu-trained Alexander appeals most for the Welcome Trophy 1200 metres a handicap for horses in Class-II, Rated 60 to 85, 5 years old and over the feature event of the opening day’s Udhagamandalam summer season races to be held here on Saturday.

False rails will be announced on race day. The first race starts at 10.30 am.

SELECTIONS:

1. Bertha 1, Sheer Rocks 2, Celeste 3

2. Armoury 1, Royal Coin 2, Knotty Wonder 3

3. Seminole Wind 1, Happiness 2, Larado 3

4. Wood Art 1, Windsor Walk 2, Glorious Evensong 3

5. Perfect Blend 1, Moriset 2, Something Royal 3

6. Rubirosa 1, Glorious Grace 2, Loch Lomond 3

7. Alexander 1, Wind Symbol 2, Star Symbol 3

8. Race For The Stars 1, Golden Marina 2, Hallucinate 3

Day’s Best: Bertha.

Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8.

Mini Jackpot: 5, 6, 7 & 8.

First Treble: 3, 4 & 5.

Second Treble: 6, 7 & 8.

Also Read Horse Racing: Sea The Sun fancied for Mumbai feature