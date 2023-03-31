Horse Racing: Sea The Sun fancied for Mumbai feature

False rails will be announced on race day

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:46 PM, Fri - 31 March 23

Mumbai: The Pesi Shroff-trained Sea The Sun, who has been well prepared, is expected to score in the Zavaray S Poonawalla Juvenile Mile 1600 metres, terms for horses 3 years old only, the feature event of the races to be held here on Saturday.

False rails will be announced on race day. The first race starts at 4.45 pm.

SELECTIONS:

1. Hero Of The East 1, Brave Beauty 2, Jerusalem 3

2. Ataash 1, Fancy Nancy 2, Ashwa Parth 3

3. Dangerous 1, It’s My Time 2, Sierra Delda Plata 3

4. Sea The Sun 1, The Godfather 2, Believe 3

5. Yukan 1, Magneto 2, Raffaello 3

6. Isnt She Beautiful 1, Raisina Star 2, Ashwa Bravo 3

7. Superimpose 1, Teispes 2, Tarzan 3

Day’s Best: Hero Of The East.

Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.

Mini Jackpot: 4, 5, 6 & 7.

Treble: 4, 5 & 6.