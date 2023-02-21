| Horse Racing Anab E Shahi Wach My Stride Shine In Trials

Horse Racing: Anab E Shahi, Wach My Stride shine in trials

The following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Tuesday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:42 PM, Tue - 21 February 23

File Photo.

Hyderabad: Anab E Shahi, Wach My Stride, Happy Soul, Truth, Ashoka & Das caught the eye when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Tuesday.

SAND:

800m:

Das (P Ajeeth K) 57, 600/43, pleased. Pocket Rocket (RB) 1-3, 600/48, moved freely. Avancia (AA Vikrant) 59, 600/44, good.

Happy Soul (Surya Prakash) 54, 600/42, cought the eye.

3y-(David Livingston/Miss Quality) 1-1, 600/45, moved well. My Grandeur (RB) 1-2, 600/46, moved easy. Alcahol Free (Ashhad Asbar) 1-0, 600/46, moved well. Creative Force (Mohith Singh) 1-2, 600/45, moved easy. Beware (B Nikhil) & Jet Falcon (RB) 1-3, 600/47, moved together. Toffee (RS Jodha) & London Bell (Apprentice) 1-2, 600/46, pair not extended.

1000m:

Black Onyx (B Nikhil) & Top Secret (RB) 1-17, 800/1-1, 600/45, pair handy. Siddharth (Ashhad Asbar) 1-15, (From 1000/400) 46, moved well. Ashoka (AA Vikrant) 1-14, 800/57, 600/44, worked well. The Thunder (Ashhad Asbar) 1-19, 800/1-3, 600/49, moved freely. Truth (AA Vikrant) 1-12, 800/55, 600/42, a good display. Anab E Shahi (Abhay Singh) & Wach My Stride (Madhu Babu) 1-12, 800/56, 600/42, pair impressed.

NOTED ON MONDAY 20-2-23

SAND:

600m:

OK Boss (Deepak Singh) 47, handy. Proud Girl (Deepak Singh) 48.5, moved freely. Alpine Girl (RB) (From 1200/600) 46, moved easy.

3y-Commanding Knight (Santhosh Raj) & Brooklyn Beauty (RB) 48, former moved well.

800m:

Ice Blue (Nakhat Singh) 59, 600/46, handy. Precious (Abhay Singh) 59, 600/45, moved well. NRI Ultrapower (Madhu Babu) 1-0, 600/46, handy.

1000m:

Kenaf (Apprentice) 1-15, 800/59, 600/46, maintains form.