Horse Racing: Anglia fancied for Delhi feature

Ajay Sharma-trained Anglia is fancied to win the DRC Owners Association Million 1100 metres

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:34 PM, Mon - 20 February 23

New Delhi: The Ajay Sharma-trained Anglia is fancied to win the DRC Owners Association Million 1100 metres, terms for horses 3 years old only, the feature event of the races to be held here on Tuesday. False rails will be announced on race day. The first race starts at 2.00 pm.

SELECTIONS:

1. Lucky Lips 1, Bagi 2, Tesoro 3

2. Conquering Bid 1, Mackenzie 2, Osibisa 3

3. My Hunter 1, Oralie 2, Big Daddy 3

4. Take A Gamble 1, Roma Victor 2, Sir Ramon 3

5. Gurbaaz 1, Periwinkle2, Nizbati Wings 3

6. Anglia 1, Lemon Pie 2, Cashier 3

7. Beat Goes On 1, Kings Crezy 2, Gun Point 3

Day’s Best: Beat Goes On.

Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.

Mini Jackpot: 4, 5, 6 & 7.

Treble: 5, 6 & 7.