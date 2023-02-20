Horse Racing: High Command wins Hyderabad feature

LVR Deshmukh-trained High Command to victory in the Deccan Bookmakers Association Alcock Arabian Million

Published Date - 06:31 PM, Mon - 20 February 23

Hyderabad: S Saqlain guided the LVR Deshmukh-trained High Command to victory in the Deccan Bookmakers Association Alcock Arabian Million (Grade III) 1400 metres, the feature event of the races at the Malakpet Racecourse, here on Monday.

RESULTS:

1. Livermore (1), Zadelle (2), Colt Pistol (3), Indian Sniper (4).

W-Rs.- 17, SHP-Rs. 39, P-Rs.12, 16, 10, THP-Rs. 34, SHW-Rs. 12 & 37, F-Rs. 71, Q-Rs. 51, T-Rs. 145.

2. First Class (1), Exclusive Luck (2), Red River (3), Aiza (4).

W-Rs.- 19, SHP-Rs. 52, P-Rs. 11, 18, 20, THP-Rs. 53, SHW –Rs. 12 & 31, F-Rs. 78, Q-Rs. 45, T-Rs. 253.

3. Sundance Kid (1), Sucker Punch (2), Master Touch (3), Muaser (4).

W-Rs.- 422, SHP-Rs. 97, P-Rs. 78, 28, 14, THP-Rs. 73, SHW-Rs. 122 & 50, F-Rs. 4,813, Q-Rs. 1,798, T-Rs. 44,963.

4. General Atlantic (1), N R I Superpower (2), Royal Grace (3), Kesariya Balam (4).

W-Rs.- 50, SHP-Rs. 39 , P-Rs. 18, 13, THP-Rs. 36, SHW-Rs. 23 & 12, F-Rs. 81, Q-Rs. 32, T-Rs. 259.

5. Pacific Command (1), Lady Danger (2), Akash (3), Quality Warrior (4).

W-Rs.- 57, SHP-Rs. 81, P-Rs. 20, 25, 13, THP-Rs. 48, SHW-Rs. 47 & 47, F-Rs. 782, Q-Rs. 480, T-Rs. 3,824.

6. Alabama (1), Miss Marvellous (2), Princess Daka (3), N R I Sun (4).

W-Rs.- 28, SHP-Rs. 210, P-Rs. 13, 51, 19, THP-Rs. 54, SHW-Rs. 16 & 100, F-Rs. 685, Q-Rs. 322. T-Rs. 3,848.

7. High Command (1), Verrocchio (2), Brilliant Star (3), Windsor (4).

W-Rs.- 14, SHP-Rs. 85, P-Rs. 10, 70, THP-Rs. 43, SHW-Rs. 11 & 41, F-Rs. 155, Q-Rs. 95, T-Rs. 238.

8. Black Opal (1), Delhi Heights (2), Chica Bonita (3), Silver Lining (4).

Withdrawn: Riffa & Shazia.

W-Rs.- 27, SHP-Rs. 41, P-Rs. 15, 15, 52 THP-Rs. 174, SHW-Rs. 19 & 12, F-Rs. 96, Q-Rs. 46. T-Rs. 1,338.

Jackpot: 70% Rs. 10,818/-(Winning tickets 54).

Jackpot: 30% Rs. 1,317/-(Winning tickets 190).

1st Mini Jackpot: Paid Rs. 59,765/-(Winning tickets 1).

2nd Mini Jackpot: Paid Rs. 1,023/-(Winning tickets 122).

First Treble: Paid Rs. 2,359/-(Winning tickets 22).

Second Treble: Paid Rs. 31,282/-(Winning tickets 1).

Third Treble: Paid Rs. 131/- (Winnimg tickets 771).