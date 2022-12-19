Horse Racing: Ashwa Bravo fancied for Delhi feature

The G Shashikanth-trained Ashwa Bravo looks best among six contenders and may win the President Of India Cup 1400 metres
New Delhi: The G Shashikanth-trained Ashwa Bravo looks best among six contenders and may win the President Of India Cup 1400 metres, terms for horses 4 years old and upward, the feature event of the races to be held here on Tuesday. False rails are up. The first race starts at 2.00 pm.
SELECTIONS:
1. Big Daddy 1, Professor 2, Gama 3
2. Royal Springs 1, Ashwa Mudrika 2, Senor 3
3. Queen Of The Sky 1, My Armor 2, Golden Sun 3
4. Ashwa Bravo 1, Jeweller 2, The Cheetah 3
5. Ustaad Ji 1, Ukiyo2, Gurbaaz 3
6. Virangna 1, Nizbati Wings 2, Exceptional 3
Day’s Best: Ashwa Bravo.
Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6.
Mini Jackpot: 3, 4, 5 & 6.
Treble: 4, 5 & 6.