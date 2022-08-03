Horse Racing: Ashwa Bravo shines in morning trials

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:32 PM, Wed - 3 August 22

Hyderabad: Ashwa Bravo cought the eye when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Wednesday morning.

SAND:

600m:

Bedford (P Sai Kumar) 47, handy. Beauty On Parade (AA Vikrant) 46, moved well. Silver Arrow (Madhu Babu) 47, handy. Muaser (RB) 47.5, moved easy.

800m:

Akido (Apprentice) 1-1, 600/47, handy. Pinatubo (Mohith Singh) 59, 600/45, well in hand. Wallop And Gallop (Deepak Singh) 1-0, 600/46, handy. Pacific Command (Rafique Sk) 1-2, 600/46, moved well. Silk Route (RB) 59, 600/45, not extended. Queen Blossom (Md Ismail) 58, 600/44, good. Black Ivy (Mohith Singh) & Burgundy Black (Ishwar Singh) 1-0, 600/44, pair finished level. Sundance Kid (Apprentice) & Soloist (Rohit Kumar) 1-2, 600/46, pair moved easy. Soorya Kiran (Abhay Singh) & 3y-(Net Whizz/Welltold) (Md Ismail) 59, 600/43, pair improving.

1000m:

Happy Go Lucky (Uday Kiran) & Roshanara (Khurshad Alam) 1-15, 800/58, 600/44, pair worked well. Beauty Blaze (B Nikhil) & True Icon (Gaurav Singh) 1-14, 800/59, 600/44, pair moved neck and neck. Exclusive Luck (Abhay Singh) & Exclusive Spark (Md Ismail) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, former moved well. The Image (Koushik) & Arabian Queen (Khurshad Alam) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, pair impressed. Ivanhoe (P Ajeeth K) 1-14, 800/57. 600/43, pleased.

Top Diamond (RB) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, not extended. Neglect Me Not (B Nikhil) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/46, handy. Amalfitana (A Joshi) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, fit and well. Grand Duke (RB) 1-15, 800/59, 600/46, moved well.

Samrat (Mohith Singh) 1-15, 800/59, 600/44, shaped well. Rx Hundred (Md Ismail) 1-16, 800/59, 600/44, improving. Visionary (P Ajeeth K) 1-14, 800/58, 600/43, pleased. Fire Power (Aneel) 1-12, 800/55, 600/43, a good display. Nugget (P Ajeeth K) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, in good shape.

Ashwa Bravo (Abhay Singh) 1-12, 800/56, 600/42, is in pink of condition.

Cash Register (Apprentice) 1-13, 800/56, 600/43, pushed. Exotic Dancer (Md Ismail) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, not extended. Malibu (Kuldeep Singh) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, pleased. Yesterday (P Ajeeth K) 1-13, 800/56, 600/42, impressed. Falcon Edge (Rohit Kumar) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/46, maintains form.

Asturias (Aneel) & Dyanoosh (RB) 1-17, 800/1-0, 600/44, pair finished level.

Bangor On Dee (Kuldeep Singh) & Royal Grace (Afroz Khan) 1-15, 800/58, 600/44, former maintains form. Berkeley (Afroz Khan) & Pedro Planet (RB) 1-18, 800/1-1, 600/46, pair handy. New Hustle (B Nikhil) & Raniji (Gaurav Singh) 1-15, 800/58, 600/44, pair looks well.