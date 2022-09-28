Horse Racing: Ashwa Morocco, Makhtoob, Dyanoosh shine in trials

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:23 PM, Wed - 28 September 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Ashwa Morocco, Makhtoob, Dyanoosh and Arthur impressed when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Wednesday morning.

SAND

600m:

NRI Millennium (G Naresh) 47, moved easy. This Is Me (RB) 45, moved well. Pacific Command (Rohit Kumar) 47.5, handy.

Bifrost (P Ajeeth K) 47, moved freely. Beauty On Parade (Deepak Singh) 47.5, handy. Silk Route (Rafique Sk) 48, moved easy.

800m:

Star Racer (RB) 1-0, 600/45, moved well. Ikra (RB) 1-1, 600/47, handy. Doe A Deer (Aneel) 58, 600/44, good. Soorya (RB) 1-1, 600/47, moved well. Essential (Aneel) 1-3, 600/47, moved easy.

Sundance Kid (RB) 1-0, 600/46, handy. Char Ek Char (Rafique Sk) 1-0, 600/44, moved well. NRI Blue (G Naresh) 1-1, 600/45, handy.

Morior Invictus (Rafique Sk) 1-0, 600/46, handy.

1000m:

Salisbury (RB) & Pedro Planet (RB) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, former moved well. Dyanoosh (P Ajeeth K) 1-13, 800/58, 600/44, maintains form. Amalfitana (Apprentice) 1-18, 800/1-2, 600/46, moved easy.

Wandring Warrior (RB) 1-15, 800/59, 600/46, handy.

Crimson Rose (Madhu Babu) 1-18, 800/1-1, 600/47, moved easy.

Call Of The Blue (RB) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/45, well in hand.

My Grandeur (Deepak Singh) 1-19, 800/1-3, 600/47, moved easy.

Urgent (Rohit Kumar) 1-14, 800/59, 600/45, good. Exclusive Spark (Mohith Singh) & Siri (Koushik) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, pair worked well. Arthur (Gaurav Singh) 1-13, 800/58, 600/44, pleased. Xfinity (P Ajeeth K) 1-14, 800/59, 600/45, fit and well. Makhtoob (Gaurav Singh) 1-28, 1000/1-12, 800/58, 600/44, a good display. NRI Sun (Koushik) 1-14, 800/58, 600/45, good. Ashwa Morocco (Koushik) 1-12, 800/56, 600/42, impressed.