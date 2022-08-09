| Horse Racing My Opinion Has Edge In Mysuru Feature

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:28 PM, Tue - 9 August 22

Mysuru: The B Suresh-trained My Opinion maintains form may repeat in the Hemavathi Million 2000 metres, terms for horses 4 years old and over, the feature event of the races to be held here on Wednesday.

False rails are up. The first race starts at 12.30 pm.

SELECTIONS:

1. Shivalik Emperor 1, Game Boy 2, Gold Charm 3

2. Mystic Mountain 1, Forest View 2, Whiskey Sour 3

3. California Gold 1, Festive Star 2, Rumour Lady 3

4. Milos 1, Maybury 2, Meadow Flower 3

5. Mutant 1, Sound Of Canon’s 2, Aquila D’ Oro 3

6. Flying Falcon 1, Sparkles 2, Ineffable 3

7. Flash Bond 1, Rising Sun 2, Notoriety 3

8. My Opinion 1, Angelino 2, Havelock Cruise 3

9. Still I Rise 1, Ashwa Yudhvir 2, Forseti 3

10. Kalahari Gold 1, D Fire 2, Think N Fly 3

Day’s Best: My Opinion.

Jackpot: 6, 7, 8, 9 & 10.

Mini Jackpot: 7, 8, 9 & 10.

First Treble: 2, 3 & 4.

Second Treble: 5, 6 & 7.

Third Treble: 8, 9 & 10.