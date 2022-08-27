Horse Racing: Corfe Castle fancied for Governor’s Cup

Hyderabad: The Leo D’Silva-trained Corfe Castle looks set to strike in the Governor’s Cup 1400 metres, Category-I a handicap for horses rated 80 and above (Horses rated 60 and above also eligible), the feature event of the races to be held here on Sunday.

No false rails. The first race starts at 2.00 pm.

SELECTIONS:

1. Able Love 1, Red Snaper 2, Beauty On Parade 3

2. Exotic Dancer 1, OK Boss 2, NRI Millennium 3

3. Alpine Girl 1, Bellaque 2, Survivor 3

4. Corfe Castle 1, New Look 2, Xfinity 3

5. Galwan 1, By The Bay 2, Royal Grace 3

6. Archangels 1, Pedro Planet 2, Mysterious Angel 3

Day’s Best: Exotic Dancer.

Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6.

Mini Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, & 6.

First Treble: 1, 2 & 3.

Second Treble: 4, 5 & 6.