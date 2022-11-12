| Horse Racing Ashwa Morocco Nri Vision And Elusive Shine In Trials

Horse Racing: Ashwa Morocco, NRI Vision and Elusive shine in trials

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:57 PM, Sat - 12 November 22

Hyderabad: Ashwa Morocco, NRI Vision & Elusive worked well when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Saturday morning.

SAND

600m:

Neffereti (Khurshad Alam) 47, handy. Akido (Apprentice) 47.5, moved freely. Stunning Force (Deepak Singh) 48, handy. Baisa (Dhanu Singh) & Shadow Of The Moon (Kiran Naidu) 48,

pair handy. Time Ahead (RB) & 2y-(Planetaire/Ruby Royal) (Aneel) 47.5, moved together. Ok Boss (Surya Prakash) & 2y-(Top Class/Pfeiffer) (Md Ismail) 48.5, pair handy and level. 2y-(Dali/Isle Of Avalon) (BR Kumar) & Huntingdon (Afroz Khan) 48, pair moved freely.

800m:

China Town (P Ajeeth K) 1-1, 600/47, moved well. Morior Invictus (Apprentice) 1-3, 600/48, moved freely. True Icon (B Nikhil) (From 1200/400) 1-3, eased up. Maximum Glamour (AA Vikrant) 1-3, 600/47, moved easy. NRI Vision (G Naresh) 59, 600/43, handy.

Ashwa Morocco (Koushik) 57, 600/44, more on hand. Bijili (Mohith Singh) 1-3, 600/48, handy. Picture Me (Apprentice) & Stag’s Leap (AA Vikrant) 1-2, 600/46, former moved well. Eminency (Gourav Singh) & Chivalry (RS Jodha) 1-3, 600/47, moved together. Salisbury (K Mukesh) & Varenna (Apprentice) 59, 600/45, pair well in hand.

1000m:

Hero Of The East (Abhay Singh) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/45, moved well.

Astronaut (K Mukesh) 1-19, (From 1000/400) 45, eased up. Elusive (Abhay Singh) 1-15, 800/58, 600/44, strode out well. 2y-(Akeed Champion/Sun Moon and Stars) (P Ajeeth k) & Happyt Soul (Surya Prakash) 1-14, 800/59, 600/45, pair shaped well. Big Boy (Dhanu Singh) & Coming Home (RB) 1-16, 800/59, 600/45, pair finished level.