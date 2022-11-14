Horse Racing: Ashwa Tenjing fancied for Delhi feature

Published Date - 06:30 PM, Mon - 14 November 22

New Delhi: A Khan-trained Ashwa Tenjing holds a clear edge over rest of the contenders to win the Bal Diwas Plate 1600 metres, a handicap for horses rated 60 to 86 in a small field of four runners, the feature event of the races to be held here on Tuesday. False rails are up. The first race starts at 2.00 pm.

SELECTIONS:

1. Exceptional 1, Kitten’s Angle 2, Gamati 3

2. Ashwa Tenjing 1, Moriseiki 2

3. Nizbati Wings 1, Sun Light 2, Vedagarbha 3

4. Eastern Crown 1, Lodge Keeper 2, Kaya 3

5. Jet Sukhoi 1,Franco 2, Ashwa Mahika 3

6. Fargo 1, She’s A Beauty 2, Mackenzie 3

Day’s Best: Jet Sukhoi.

Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6.

Mini Jackpot: 3, 4, 5 & 6.

Treble: 4, 5 & 6.