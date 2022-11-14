Horse Racing: Beauty Flame, Bleue Dali impress in trials

Hyderabad: Beauty Flame, Bleue Dali & Pleroma moved well when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Monday morning.
SAND
800m:
Ilango (Deepak Singh) 1-3, 600/48, moved freely. Ballerina (RB) 1-3, 600/47, moved easy. Silk (RB) 1-0, 600/45, handy. Beauty Flame (Trainer) 1-0, 600/44, moved well. Itema (Madhu Babu) 1-1, 600/47, moved well. Malibu (BR Kumar) (From 1200/400) 59,
eased up.
1000m:
Indian Temple (B Nikhil) 1-17, 800/1-1, 600/48, well in hand. Dream Station (Rohith Kumar) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/47, strode out well.
Hemping Vazra (BR Kumar) 1-19, 800/1-3, 600/48, moved freely.
Bleue Dali (Akshay Kumar) & Pleroma (Abhay Singh) 1-15, 800/58, 600/44, pair moved well.