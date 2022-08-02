Horse Racing: Ashwa Yudhvir fancied for Mysuru feature

Published Date - 06:08 PM, Tue - 2 August 22

Representational Image

Mysuru: The Rajesh Narredu-trained Ashwa Yudhvir looks set to win among eight contenders in the Mysore Race Club Million 1600 metres, terms for 3 years old only, the feature event of the races to be held here on Wednesday.

False rails are up. The first race starts at 2.00 pm.

SELECTIONS:

1.Gold Charm 1, Cappadocia 2, San Vinto 3

2. Ewandor 1, Dean’s Gal 2, Country’s Pace 3

3. Tremendous 1, What Is This 2, Lovely Thoughts 3

4. Kingofthejungle 1, Aquila D’ Oro 2, Power Of Thea 3

5. Ashwa Yudhvir 1, Forseti 2, Still I Rise 3

6. Mountain Lion 1, Brunhild 2, King T’chala 3

7. Mystic Mountain 1, Whiskey Sour 2, Parker 3

Day’s Best: Mountain Lion.

Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.

Mini Jackpot: 4, 5, 6 & 7.

First Treble: 2, 3 & 4.

Second Treble: 5, 6 & 7.