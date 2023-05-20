Horse Racing: Bertha set to win Ooty feature

Deepesh Narredu-trained Bertha holds a clear edge over rest of the contenders to win the Badruka Ooty Juveniles Sprint Million 1200 metres

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:30 PM, Sat - 20 May 23

Udhagamandalam: The Deepesh Narredu-trained Bertha holds a clear edge over rest of the contenders to win the Badruka Ooty Juveniles Sprint Million 1200 metres, terms for horses 3 years old only, the feature event of the races to be held here on Sunday. False rails will be announced on race day. The first race starts at 10.30 am.

SELECTIONS:

1. Cloudy Hills 1, Florence 2, Aurora Borealis 3

2. Knotty Wonder 1, Zen Zero 2, Flurry Heart 3

3. Masterpiece 1, Perfect Blend 2, Attenborough 3

4. Multicrown 1, Ibrahimovic 2, Dancing Grace 3

5. Evaldo 1, Priceless Gold 2

6. Bertha 1, Speculation 2, Asio 3

7. Happiness 1, Gusty 2, Ashwa Dev 3

Day’s Best: Bertha.

Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.

Mini Jackpot: 4, 5, 6 & 7.

First Treble: 2, 3 & 4.

Second Treble: 5, 6 & 7.

