Horse Racing: Elpenor has the edge in Bengaluru feature

Sulaiman Attaollahi-trained Elpenor looks best in the War Hammer Million 1400 metres
Bengaluru: The Sulaiman Attaollahi-trained Elpenor looks best in the War Hammer Million 1400 metres, terms for horses in 3 years old only, the feature event of the races to be held here on Sunday. False rails will be announced on race day. The first race starts at 2-30 pm.
SELECTIONS:
1. By The Book 1, Dallas Drifter 2, Rorito 3
2. Pavarotti 1, Maybach 2, Empire Of Dreams 3
3. Sassy 1, Shadow Of The Moon 2, Royal Mysore 3
4. Disruptor 1, Kancha 2, Ashwa Magadheera 3
5. Elpenor 1, Waikiki 2, Auspicious Queen 3
6. Belvedere 1, Sacred Creator 2, Striking Memory 3
7. White Roses 1, Opus One 2, Agera 3
Day’s Best: Elpenor.
Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.
Mini Jackpot: 4, 5, 6 & 7.
First Treble: 2, 3 & 4.
Second Treble: 5, 6 & 7.