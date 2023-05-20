Horse Racing: Elpenor has the edge in Bengaluru feature

Sulaiman Attaollahi-trained Elpenor looks best in the War Hammer Million 1400 metres

06:30 PM, Sat - 20 May 23

Bengaluru: The Sulaiman Attaollahi-trained Elpenor looks best in the War Hammer Million 1400 metres, terms for horses in 3 years old only, the feature event of the races to be held here on Sunday. False rails will be announced on race day. The first race starts at 2-30 pm.

SELECTIONS:

1. By The Book 1, Dallas Drifter 2, Rorito 3

2. Pavarotti 1, Maybach 2, Empire Of Dreams 3

3. Sassy 1, Shadow Of The Moon 2, Royal Mysore 3

4. Disruptor 1, Kancha 2, Ashwa Magadheera 3

5. Elpenor 1, Waikiki 2, Auspicious Queen 3

6. Belvedere 1, Sacred Creator 2, Striking Memory 3

7. White Roses 1, Opus One 2, Agera 3

Day’s Best: Elpenor.

Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.

Mini Jackpot: 4, 5, 6 & 7.

First Treble: 2, 3 & 4.

Second Treble: 5, 6 & 7.

