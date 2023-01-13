Horse Racing: Bien Pensant, Stag’s Leap, Santa Barbara shine in trials

Hyderabad: Bien Pensant, Stag’s Leap, Santa Barbara & Pontefract worked well when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Friday.

SAND:

800m:

Bold Beauty (Santhosh Raj) 1-0, 600/46, moved well. Ashwa Shirwal (G Naresh) 1-0, 600/46, unextended. Master Touch (Md Ismail) 1-1, 600/45, moved well. Burgundy Black (Dhanu Singh) & Euphoria (RB) 1-0, 600/46, pair moved well.

1000m:

Das (Ex:Fast Track) (Mohith Singh) 1-15, 800/1-0, 600/47, moved easy. Lifes Song (Abhay Singh) 1-19, 800/1-3, 600/47, handy.

Pleroma (Abhay Singh) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/46, strode out well.

Stag’s Leap (AA Vikrant) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, good. Bien Pensant (Surya Prakash) 1-14, 800/59, 600/45, worked well. Winning Streak (Afroz Khan) 1-15, 800/1-2, 600/46, not extended. Bien Pensant (Surya Prakash) 1-14, 800/59, 600/45, fit and well. Winning Streak (Afroz Khan) 1-15, 800/1-2, 600/46, not extended. Santa Barbara (Afroz Khan) & Pontefract (Rafique Sk) 1-15, 800/59, 600/44, pair shaped well. Windsor (Afroz Khan) & Red Snaper (Rafique Sk) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/46, former moved well. Cape Town (Surya Prakash), Silver Silver (Dhanu Singh) & Chenb (B Nikhil) 1-18, 800/1-1, 600/46, trio moved easy. First Class (Dhanu Singh) & I Am Superman (B Nikhil) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/46, pair not extended.