Horse Racing: All Attraction, High Command & Cash Register shine in trials

Published Date - 06:49 PM, Thu - 12 January 23

Hyderabad: All Attraction, High Command & Cash Register impressed when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Thursday.

SAND:

800m:

Lagos (AA Vikrant) 1-0, 600/45, moved well. My Grandeur (RB) 1-0, 600/44, good. Picture Me (Apprentice) 1-3, 600/47, moved easy.

Siddharth (Ashhad Asbar) 58, 600/44, good. Jet Falcon (Dhanu Singh) & 4y-(Basem/Whispering Hills) (Surya Prakash) 1-1, 600/47, pair finished level. 3y-(Kingda Ka/Dawalisha) (Mohith Singh) & Wandring Warrior (Dhanu Singh) 1-0, 600/46, moved together.

1000m:

High Command (Surya Prakash) 1-13, 800/57, 600/43, maintains form. Coming Home (Dhanu Singh) & Its On (Surya Prakash) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/46, pair moved well. Code Blue (Madhu Babu) 1-18, 800/1-2, 600/47, handy. Wind Sprite (Apprentice) 1-19, (From 1000/400) 45, moved easy. Black Opal (AA Vikrant) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/46, moved well. Cash Register (Surya Prakash) 1-14, 800/59, 600/44, can upset. Golden Gazelle (Ashhad Asbar) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, shaped well. Tortilla Chip (RB) & Toque Blanche (Santhosh Raj) 1-19, 800/1-3 600/47, moved together. Amalfitana (Apprentice) 1-19, 800/1-3, 600/47, moved easy. Inderdhanush (RB) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/46, moved well. Wot’s Up Jay (Deepak Singh) 1-17, 800/1-0, 600/46, moved easy. Kancha (Madhu Babu) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/46, moved well. Huntingdon (Apprentice) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, handy. Australia (Kiran Naidu) & Arnaz (B Nikhil) 1-18, 800/1-2, 600/46, moved together. Quality Warrior (Apprentice) 1-17, (From 1000/400) 45, moved easy. Splendour On Grass (Santhosh Raj) & Sweet Talk (RB) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/44,

former shaped well. Top Secret (Dhanu Singh) & Shazam (Surya Prakash) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/46, pair moved well. Hero Of The East (Akshay Kumar) 1-17, 800/1-1, 600/45, moved well. All Attraction (Kiran Naidu) & City Of Bliss (Shantosh Raj) 1-14, 800/59, 600/44,

former toyed with companion.