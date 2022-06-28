Horse Racing: Chashni fancied for Mysuru feature

Mysuru: The Rakesh-trained Chashni, who is in fine trim, is expected to score in the Harangi Dam Plate 1400 metres Class-I, a handicap for horses rated 80 and above, the feature event of the races to be held here on Wednesday.

False rails are up. The first race starts at 1.30 pm.

SELECTIONS:

1. Airvelocity 1, Blood 2, News Maker 3

2. Lucky One 1, Shivalik Dhanush 2, Perfect Pass 3

3. NRI Plan 1, Spiritual Force 2, Country’s Song 3

4. Wild Spell 1, Marigold 2, Crimson Fire 3

5. Dark Secret 1, Facets Of Life 2, Oriental Lily 3

6. Gallery Queen 1, Leopard 2, Rhythmic 3

7. Chashni 1, Emelda 2, Contributor 3

8. Sparkles 1, Flamingo Dancer 2, Flying Falcon 3

Day’s Best: Chashni.

Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8.

Mini Jackpot: 5, 6, 7 & 8.

First Treble: 1, 2 & 3.

Second Treble: 3, 4 & 5.

Third Treble: 6, 7 & 8.