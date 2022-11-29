Horse Racing: Corfe Castle, Premier Action shine in trials

Corfe Castle, Premier Action, Rising Tycoon, High Command, Nugget, Thanks & Lifetime impressed when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course

SAND

600m:

Chenab (RB) & 3y-(Stardan/Passion ‘N’ Flames) (Dhanu Singh) 48, moved together.

800m:

Call Of The Blue (RB) 1-2, 600/48, moved easy. Lagos (Deepak Singh) 1-1, 600/47, handy. Role Model (RS Jodha) 1-3, 600/47, handy. Picture Me (Apprentice) 1-3, 600/48, moved easy. Top Secret (Dhanu Singh) 1-3.5, 600/47.5, moved freely. Burgundy Black (Dhanu Singh) & 3y-(Basem/Whispering Hills) (B Nikhil) 1-2, 600/47, moved together.

1000m:

Just Incredible (Aneel) 1-19, 800/1-2, 600/48, moved easy. Flashing Memories (RS Jodha) 1-18, 800/1-1, 600/47, moved easy. Maximum Glamour (AA Vikrant) 1-15, 800/1-0, 600/45, moved well. Ice Blue (Apprentice) & Chivalry (RS Jodha) 1-17, 800/1-1, 600/48, moved together. Encore (RS Jodha) & Divine Connection (Apprentice) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, pair moved well. Lucky Zone (P Ajeeth K) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/46, moved well. Yaletown (Apprentice) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, well in hand. Miss Marvellous (K Mukesh) 1-15, 800/1-0, 600/44, not extended.

WINTER OUTER RACE GRASS:

1000m:

2y-(Smuggler’s Cove/Sea Value) (RB), Hartnell (RB) & 2y-(Kingda Ka/Dawalisha) RB) 1-14, 800/58, 600/43, trio moved freely.

High Command (Surya Prakash) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39, good. Brilliant Star (B Nikhil) & Malaala (Dhanu Singh) 1-11, 800/57, 600/43, pair finished level. Assured Success (Aneel), That’s My Love (K Mukesh) & Faiz (RB) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40, first two named well.

General Atlantic (G Naresh) & Calista Girl (B Nikhil) 1-9, 800/54, 600/41, pair moved well. Proud Girl (AA Vikrant) & Deccan Ranger (Deepak Singh) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39, pair finished level. Rising Tycoon (Md Ismail), Resurgence (P Ajeeth K) & Cash Register (Surya Prakash) 1-3, 800/52, 600/37, Rising Tycoon to note. Special Effort (K Mukesh) & Dream Jewel (Rafique Sk) 1-9, 800/56, 600/42, pair finished level. Corfe Castle (K Mukesh) & Premier Action (Rafique Sk) 1-4, 800/50, 600/37, a fit pair. Nugget (Surya Prakash) & Yesterday (Apprentice) 1-7, 800/51, 600/38, former to note.

Sangreal (Santhosh Raj) & 2y-(Declaration of War/Days of Thunder) (RB) 1-12, 800/56, 600/42, pair moved easy. Windsor (K Mukesh) & Wind Sprite (Afroz Khan) 1-7, 800/53, 600/40, pair shaped well.

Worcester (Rafique Sk) & Salisbury (BR Kumar) 1-7, 800/53, 600/40, pair moved well. Thanks (Apprentice), Lifetime (P Ajeeth K) & Double Bonanza (Surya Prakash) 1-6, 800/50, 600/37, first two named to note. Varenna (Afroz Khan) & Sun Dancer (K Mukesh) 1-8, 800/55, 600/41, pair finished level. Advance Guard (P Ajeeth K) & Amalfitana (Apprentice) 1-6, 800/52, 600/38, former finished 1L in front.