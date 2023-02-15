| Horse Racing Das And Winning Streak Shine In Trials

Hyderabad: Das and Winning Streak pleased when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Wednesday.

SAND:

600m:

Despang (Apprentice) 48, moved easy. Galwan (P Ajeeth K) 47, moved well.

800m:

Alcahol Free (Gourav Singh) 1-3, 600/47, moved easy. Nucleus (Mohith Singh) 1-3, 600/47, moved easy. Ashoka (AA Vikrant) 1-3, 600/46, handy. Battle Ready (RB) 1-2, 600/48, moved easy.

Ilango (AA Vikrant) 1-2, 600/45, moved well. Clare (AA Vikrant) 1-0, 600/45, moved well. Stoic Hero (Afroz Khan) 59, 600/45, well in hand. Kenaf (Afroz Khan) 1-2, 600/46, handy. Exclusive Luck (RB) 1-0, 600/44, moved well.

1000m:

Reigning Beauty (Afroz Khan) 1-18, 800/1-2, 600/47, moved easy.

Winning Streak (Afroz Khan) 1-14, 800/57, 600/43, good. Sweet Talk (Mohith Singh) 1-19, 800/1-1, 600/47, moved easy. Pacific Command (Abhay Singh) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, moved well.

Crimson Rose (Madhu Babu) 1-18, 800/1-1, 600/45, not extended.

Watch My Stride (Abhay Singh) 1-18, 800/1-2, 600/46, handy. Das (P Ajeeth K) 1-13, 800/57, 600/43, maintains form. Queen Blossom (Deepak Singh) 1-15, 800/59, 600/44, well in hand.

Pinatubo (RB) & 3y-(Kingda Ka/Dawalisha) (Mohith Singh) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/45, pair finished level. Redeem Our Pledge (Surya Prakash) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, not extended. Fly To The Stars (Deepak Singh) 1-18, 800/1-2, 600/46, not extended. Starwalt (Surya Prakash) & Forever Bond (Apprentice) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, pair moved well.

Urgent (Abhay Singh) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/47, moved well.