Horse Racing: Elpenor fancied for Bengaluru feature

The Sulaiman Attaollahi-trained Elpenor looks best in the War Hammer Million 1400 metres
Bengaluru: The Sulaiman Attaollahi-trained Elpenor looks best in the War Hammer Million 1400 metres, terms for horses 3 years old only, the feature event of the races to be held here on Saturday.False rails will be announced on race day. The first race starts at 1.00 pm.
SELECTIONS:
1. Fort Nelson 1, Amzing Attraction 2, Burmese 3
2. Bruce Almighty 1, Solid Power 2, Spirit Of Love 3
3. Crown Consort 1, Rapidus 2, Kulsum 3
4. Anzac Pipernal 1, Meropi 2, In Thy Light 3
5. Siege Courageous 1, Amreli 2, Last Wish 3
6. Elpenor 1, Waikiki 2, Auspicious Queen 3
7. The Godfather 1, Sea The Sun 2, Ruling Dynasty 3
8. Silver Canyon 1, Dragon’s Gold 2, Fortunatus 3
Day’s Best: The Godfather.
Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8.
Mini Jackpot: 5, 6, 7 & 8.
First Treble: 3, 4 & 5.
Second Treble: 6, 7 & 8.