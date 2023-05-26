Horse Racing: Elpenor fancied for Bengaluru feature

The Sulaiman Attaollahi-trained Elpenor looks best in the War Hammer Million 1400 metres

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:30 PM, Fri - 26 May 23

Representational Image

Bengaluru: The Sulaiman Attaollahi-trained Elpenor looks best in the War Hammer Million 1400 metres, terms for horses 3 years old only, the feature event of the races to be held here on Saturday.False rails will be announced on race day. The first race starts at 1.00 pm.

SELECTIONS:

1. Fort Nelson 1, Amzing Attraction 2, Burmese 3

2. Bruce Almighty 1, Solid Power 2, Spirit Of Love 3

3. Crown Consort 1, Rapidus 2, Kulsum 3

4. Anzac Pipernal 1, Meropi 2, In Thy Light 3

5. Siege Courageous 1, Amreli 2, Last Wish 3

6. Elpenor 1, Waikiki 2, Auspicious Queen 3

7. The Godfather 1, Sea The Sun 2, Ruling Dynasty 3

8. Silver Canyon 1, Dragon’s Gold 2, Fortunatus 3

Day’s Best: The Godfather.

Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8.

Mini Jackpot: 5, 6, 7 & 8.

First Treble: 3, 4 & 5.

Second Treble: 6, 7 & 8.

Also Read Horse Racing: Elpenor has the edge in Bengaluru feature