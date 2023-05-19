Horse Racing: Rubirosa may score in Ooty selections

JE Mckeown-trained Rubirosa looks set to win in the Admiration Handicap 1400 metres

Udhagamandalam: The JE Mckeown-trained Rubirosa looks set to win in the Admiration Handicap, 1400 metres, a handicap for horses in Class-II, Rated 60 to 85 in the upper division of the feature event races to be held here on Saturday. False rails will be announced on race day. The first race starts at 10.30 am.

SELECTIONS:

1. Wood Art 1, Tifosi 2, Cloud Jumper 3

2. Bohemian Star 1, Zaneta 2, Queen Anula 3

3. Air Marshall 1, Sangavai 2, Sunny Isles 3

4. Amber Lightning 1, Speed Air 2, Fiat Justitia 3

5. Lady Royal 1, Supreme Runner 2, Fabulous Show 3

6. Rubirosa 1, Berrettini 2, Glorious Grace 3

7. Augusta 1, Kings Walk 2, Karadeniz 3

8. Wonderful Era 1, Suparakiga 2, Symphony In Style 3

Day’s Best: Rubirosa.

Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8.

Mini Jackpot: 5, 6, 7 & 8.

First Treble: 3, 4 & 5.

Second Treble: 6, 7 & 8.

