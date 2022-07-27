Horse Racing: Enid Blyton fancied for Pune feature

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:57 PM, Wed - 27 July 22

Pune: The Altamash Ahmed-trained Enid Blyton, who has been well prepared, is expected to score in the Gamble For Love Trophy 1400 metres, a handicap for horses in Class-I, rated 80 and upward (60 to 79 eligible), the feature event of the opening day’s races to be held here on Thursday.

False rails will be announced on race day. The first race starts at 2.00 pm.

SELECTIONS:

1. Red Dust 1, Caprifla 2, Caprifla 3

2. Son Of A Gun 1, Cellini 2, Fast Rain 3

3. House Of Lords 1, Dufy 2, Balenciaga 3

4. Enid Blyton 1, Joaquin 2, Sultan Suleiman 3

5. Exclusive 1, Raffaello 2, Baby Bazooka 3

6. Magileto 1, Rodrigo 2, Mystical Rose 3

7. Brilliant Light 1, Beemer 2, Tristar 3

Day’s Best: Son Of A Gun.

Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.

Mini Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, & 7.

Treble: 4, 5 & 6.